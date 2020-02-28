10 Years Ago
March 2, 2010
Last week’s parking study in downtown Clearfield went well and there were no major issues, Clearfield Borough Police Chief Jeff Rhone said in an interview with The Progress. Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, all on-street parking was eliminated on Locust Street between Second and Third streets; the parking lot at the corner of Locust and Second streets was closed as well. The parking lot was closed to simulate what would happen to parking in the area once the YMCA expands and eliminates the parking lot.
20 Years Ago
March 2, 2000
State officials visited yesterday with Newburg Borough families who are experiencing loss of their well water. Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale; Robert Dolence, deputy secretary of Mineral Resources for the state Department of Environmental Protection, and other DEP representatives were among those present at the meeting. Rep. George, accompanied by E. Thomas Kuhn, executive director of environmental resources and energy committee for the state House of Representatives; Mr. Dolence; Michael Smith, district mining manager for DEP, and David Bisko, hydrologist for DEP, examined the well at the Mark and Lisa Kuhn home and discussed details of the well’s deterioration
50 Years Ago
March 2, 1970
Philipsburg Borough Council opened bids last night for the purchase of a new police patrol care but took no action pending a study to be made by the police committee. The apparent low bid was submitted by Ron Stoltz Ford at a price of $3,351 with a trade-in allowance of $919.85 for the present police car. Roberts Motors and Saupp Motors also submitted bids.
75 Years Ago
March 2, 1945
A peculiar and interesting window display may be seen Saturday afternoon when members of the Junior Red Cross from the Junior High and the St. Francis Schools will act as living models in a downtown store window demonstrating Junior Red Cross activities. This display is only one of several which will be exhibited throughout the town in order to impress upon local citizens the necessity of an “over the top” participation in the 1944 annual American Red Cross membership drive which opens next week.