10 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 2010
At last night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borougn Council, Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack said the ethanol plant has been up and running since the day after Christmas and this week sent out its first shipment of ethanol. Thus far, he said, there have been very few issues with the plant. The only issue is that sometimes when trucks make deliveries to the plant they use their engine brakes, which make a lot of noise. Mack said the plant itself is very quiet and there have been no complaints about noise or smell.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 2000
Clearfield County Fair Queen Jana Lynne Duttry will travel to Hershey on Thursday to attend the convention of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. She will be competing against 43 entrants from across the state while vying for the crown and title of Pennsylvania Fair Queen. Miss Duttry earned her title in Clearfield on Aug. 1.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1970
A campaign to raise $155,000 to restore Trinity United Methodist Church at Clearfield will begin Feb. 6 and end Feb. 24. The sum represents the amount still needed for construction of a $755,000 structure to replace the one destroyed by fire in December 1968. Since that time, the congregation has been meeting in Lee Parish House.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 15, 1945
Clearfield Boy Scouts collected 5 tons of scrap paper Saturday as this community’s part in the intensive county-wide drive, local salvage committee officials revealed today, approximately twice the amount yielded by the last collection. Pronouncing Saturday “a very successful day” in the matter of paper collection, a salvage committee spokesman today commended the Boy Scouts and those who assisted them for getting in the paper without any accidents in spite of the slippery condition of many of the streets.