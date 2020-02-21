10 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 2010
A grant awarded to Central Pennsylvania Community Action from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation will support a work camp this summer that will provide home repairs for the elderly. The grant was made from the foundation’s Community Fund.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 2000
Curwensville Area School Board members gave Richard Hughes, consulting engineer from Clearfield, the green light last night to proceed with designs for the proposed practice gymnasium. Mr. Hughes presented plans for the 100- by 105- foot, two-story metal building with a full basement to the board members during the work session last week. The plans call for the demolition of the existing practice building so the new building could be built on the same site. The facility would have a separate outside entrance, plus use the existing entrance from the school building. Plans include a locker room for 20-30 people, bleachers for 200 people, bathroom and showers plus a batting cage and room for numerous sports activities. Mr. Hughes estimates the cost between $460,000 to $500,000.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1970
Clearfield Borough’s application for a low rent housing development of up to 160 units is now on its way to the Philadelphia office of the federal Housing and Urban Development. A resolution adopted by Borough Council last Thursday night asking for a loan of $24,000 for surveys and planning of the project was accepted by the Clearfield County Housing Authority at a special meeting yesterday noon and Secretary Nelson Parks was instructed to forward it to Philadelphia immediately. It is hoped that the application will get a high place on the eligibility list at Philadelphia.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1945
The McGeorge Road section has been selected by the executive committee of the Old Town Sportsmen’s Association as the locale for the fifth consecutive Sunday deer feeding caravan, Harris G. Breth, president of the club, announced today. Goshen Camp will be the headquarters for the expedition, which will leave the Court House at 1 p.m. Sunday.