10 Years Ago
March 3, 2010
Despite numerous media accounts that the proposed River Hill Power Plant has been nixed due to financing difficulties, the Clearfield County Commissioners said they have not received an official notification from Sithe Global that its status has been changed. At their workshop meeting yesterday, the commissioners said they had a conference call a week ago Tuesday with the federal Department of Energy, Sithe Energy and U.S. Sens. Robert Casey and Arlen Specter’s offices and the company never mentioned the project was being killed. Sithe Global has proposed constructing the $600 million River Hill Power Plant in Karthaus that would burn waste coal to generate electricity.
20 Years Ago
March 3, 2000
Some 50 Progressland residents brought a mixed bag of opinions on Clearfield County ownership of a geriatric prison in Bradford Township to a meeting last night, but the issue is moot as the company proposing the facility withdrew its request. Last month, the commissioners said they would consider a proposal by Norman Cox, president of San Antonio-based Corrections National Corp., for the county to build and own the 768-bed prison, which was originally planned as a private venture. But, the project, along with another private prison in Decatur Township, was halted in September when private prisons were declared illegal in Pennsylvania by Attorney General Mike Fisher. In a letter to the commissioners dated Feb. 24, Mr. Cox wrote, “After careful consideration, we have determined that we should not proceed with the project … Until the Commonwealth’s position is statutorily defined, we believe it is best to cease development activity.”
50 Years Ago
March 3, 1970
Lack of manpower, a work stoppage and anti-pollution laws led to a decline in Clearfield County coal production last year. Total production in 1969 was 5,876,839 tons as compared with 6,155,314 ions in 1968, according to reports submitted to the Department of Mines by state mine inspectors in the area. The reports list 168 mines in operation last year, a drop of 17 from the previous year, and total employment of 1,493 miners, down 359 from the year before.
75 Years Ago
March 3, 1945
Because of the large number of hunters a t last night’s sportsmen’s meeting who favored a deer caravan, an expedition to cut browse will leave the Court District House tomorrow at 1 p.m., officers of the Old Town Sportsmen’s Association announced this morning. The caravan will make its headquarters at Ray Walker’s camp on the Penfield road near the Parker Dam Road.