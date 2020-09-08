10 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 2010
The annual awards presentation by the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority took place yesterday at an afternoon mixer at the Hampton Inn in DuBois, after the regular monthly meeting of the authority board. Five awards are presented each year and the first was presented by Hildred Rowles, chairman of the Hotel Tax Committee, who said he was delighted to be able to present the Service Award to Bruce and Ginny Baggett for all they have done to promote Clearfield County.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 2000
Audiences are in for a treat in Clearfield Community Theatre’s coming production, “Lettice and Lovage,” as Gayle Gearhart and Martena Rogers perform together on stage for the first time in 24 years. The play, a comedy by Peter Shaffer, opens Friday at 8 p.m. in the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre. Scott Crago directs these two veterans, whose dedication and involvement with local theater over the years usually found them directing, doing music, costuming and set construction. Gayle and Martena met in 1976 at St. John Studio Theatre in Clearfield. That summer, they performed together in “Our Town” and “Godspell.”
50 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1970
The John Lewis Shade American Legion Post No. 6 at Clearfield will be the first stop on a two-week tour of the Commonwealth by two top Legion officials. State Commander E. Thomas Cammarota of Philadelphia and State Adjutant Edward T. Hoak of Harrisburg will be at Clearfield Sunday to conduct one of a series of second annual leadership seminars.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1945
Miss Verna Mae Flynn and her sister, Mrs. Alice McCartney, of Grampian, are spending some time in Montgomery, Alabama. Mrs. McCartney will be joined there by her husband, S/Sgt. Martin McCartney, who is now an instructor with the Eighth Air Force at Maxwell Field, Alabama.