10 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 2010
The Clearfield County Commissioners still have not found a buyer for the Multi-Service Center. The commissioners, failed to receive a single bid for the 115-year-old building at their workshop meeting yesterday. The commissioners’ latest advertised minimum price was $350,000.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 2000
The Clearfield/Nittany Hospice is seeking donations for the third annual chili cook-off on Sept. 21. Chili Bowl 2000 will be held in the new Expo I building at the Clearfield Driving Park. “To help offset the costs incurred to hold the Chili Bowl competition, we are seeking donations from businesses, clubs, civic organizations and individuals in our service area,” said Jeanne Urban, hospice volunteer coordinator.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1970
Plans for the convention of school directors of Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties to elect directors of the new Intermediate Unit No. 10 to be comprised of the three counties with the exception of DuBois Area School District were announced today by Dr. David II Kurtzman, state secretary of Education at Harrisburg. The Intermediate Unit, provided by legislation enacted this year, will replace the county offices of education now headed by county superintendents and county boards effective July 1, 1971.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1945
Mrs. Albert Kennard and daughter, Marilyn, of Madison, Wisconsin; and Mrs. J. Kenneth Robertson and daughter, Jeannie, of Watertown, Connecticut; are visiting at the home of their parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Murphy on South Second Street, Clearfield. Mr. Robertson accompanied his wife and daughter to Clearfield and spent the weekend at the Murphy residence.