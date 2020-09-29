10 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 2010
First Book Clearfield County is holding a book distribution event for area children Saturday, from 1-3 p.m. at the Glendale Area Public Library in Coalport. All children attending the event will receive a new book, free of charge. Activities and refreshments will be provided and Clifford the Big Red Dog will be visiting the event. Parents are urged to bring a camera to take a picture of their child with Clifford.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 2000
St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Clearfield is celebrating its 150th anniversary with an astronaut guest speaker and a musical service, according to church member Dr. George Brett. NASA astronaut Dominic L. Pudwill Gorie will speak at a service at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church. Mr. Gorie is a veteran of two space flights and has logged more than 504 hours in space. He will speak of his adventures and of how he achieved his dreams.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1970
The water level of five recreational lakes, including Parker Dam State Park in Clearfield County, will be lowered next week to permit maintenance work, the Department of Forests and Waters said today. All of the water at Parker Dam will be released to allow maintenance of the swimming area and inspection, cleaning and painting of the sluice pipe and valve in the dam. The lake is expected to be refilled in March.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1945
Mrs. Sarah Troxell, who celebrated her 93rd birthday on Wednesday, was guest of honor at a party given by Mrs. Earl Getz at the Getz home on Locust Street Wednesday afternoon. Nine members of Class No. 1 of the St. John’s Lutheran Church were present.