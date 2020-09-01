10 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 2010
One hundred and thirty five years and counting. Perhaps you’ve been there or thought you might like to go sometime. This is a good year to wend your way to Drifting on Monday to partake in the festivities of the annual St. Severin Church Cooper Picnic. It will be held again this coming Labor Day. as it has been for more than 130 years, and every one from far and near is invited to come and enjoy — rain or shine. Anita Mann, chairwoman for the event, said the picnic drawls hundreds of guests each year, many of whom are those who have moved away and return from great distances to renew old friendships, enjoy the food and have fun.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 2000
Sentry Fire Co. of Burnside will sponsor two performances of the Walker Brothers’ Circus Sept. 9 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. This tent will be set up in the fire company’s parking lot along U.S. Route 219 in Burnside. Tickets for children 12 and under are free. Advance tickets for those age 13 and up are $8. Tickets the day of the show cost $10. At noon on Sept. 9, children are invited to attend a birthday party for Maud, a 45-year-old elephant who is the star of the circus.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1970
Members of the Kylertown Grange will hold a hobo party next Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. preceding the regular Grange meeting. Ernest Shoening, grange master, said each member will have a can of soup, crackers, and a bowl and spoon for his unique party. Members may take guests. A door prize will be awarded.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1945
Miss Carolena Ferlitch, a graduate from Dyke and Spencerian Business College, in Cleveland, Ohio, July 31, 1945, and her sister Loretta, are spending a few weeks’ vacation with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Ferlitch, of Madera. Loretta will leave Sept. 9, for the State Teachers’ College at Lock Haven, where she is registered as a student.