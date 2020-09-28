10 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 2010
At their meeting yesterday, the Clearfield County Commissioners voted to demolish a former radio station building The commissioners voted to advertise for bids for the demolition of the former WCPA/WQYX building along Healy Avenue in Clearfield conditional on the sale of the building being finalized. The county agreed to purchase the building for $60,600 from First Media and tear it down to make way for 18 parking spaces for its new administrative offices at the former Gray Building on East Locust Street. Solicitor Kim Kesner said the tentative date for finalization of the purchase of the building is Friday.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 2000
More than 40 supporters of the Philipsburg Historical Foundation turned out at the Philipsburg Country Club last evening for the 44th annual foundation dinner. The feast was highlighted with a speech from Simler House project head Susan Hughes. The Simler House, located at the corner of Second and Laurel streets in Philipsburg, is the lone building remaining of the log structures built in Philipsburg during the 18th century. Ms. Hughes said a team of consultants is working to preserve, not restore, the tavern/shoe shop that was built sometime in the late 1700s or early 1800s by John Henry Simler.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 1970
Discussions on a site for a new senior high school building occupied most of a four-hour session of the Clearfield Area School Board in the high school cafeteria last night. The site discussions centered mostly on the Driving Park with some 20 or more citizens expressing strong opposition to the Park as a site. All told, approximately an hour was given over to hearing citizen complaints and answering their questions concerning the Park. After hearing committee reports on negotiations for the three sites under consideration — the Driving Park, the Clearfield Airport and the Leonard Stephens farm adjoining the Vo-Tech school — the board agreed by a 6-3 vote to hold an executive (closed) meeting with the architect, Joseph Kesnow of Towanda, to consider all three sites before the next regular board meeting Oct. 26.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 1945
With the general election only a little more than five weeks off, voters are beginning to size up the merits of candidates for various offices. In the local election, two well-known Clearfielders are candidates for the position of Burgees, now held by Robert Lucas. They are Jewett S. Hills and John O. Rhone. Like the incumbent, both are former railroaders.