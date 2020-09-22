10 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 2010
The public will soon get the chance to meet the final two candidates in Clearfield Area School District’s search for a new superintendent On Tuesday from 3:45-5:30 p.m. in the middle school auditorium, parents and the community will be able to meet, ask questions and share their thoughts with the two finalists. Afterward they will be asked to fill out a survey on the two candidates to assist the school board in its selection, according to Interim Superintendent J. Thomas Frantz.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 2000
There will be another session of afternoon kindergarten at Clearfield Elementary School. At last night’s Clearfield Area School District board meeting, the board approved the third afternoon session because of the 108 kindergarten students who are currently enrolled at the school. The additional session will balance out the sessions to about 18 students per classroom.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1970
A project to rehabilitate the Shawville Bridge on Route 970 has been pulled from the letting schedule of the State Transportation Department. Bids were to be received on the project here yesterday but a department spokesperson revealed that the job had been postponed due to a lack of funds.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1945
At a meeting of the officers of the Winburne Water Company held last week at the company office in Winburne, M.S. Mitchell and H.A. Zeigler, both of Indiana, were elected to the respective posts of treasurer and assistant treasurer, to fill a vacancy caused by the resignation of Mr. Lee of New York City. Mr. Lee resigned at the reorganization meeting held last June 29. Other officers elected to serve the Water Company in the future are: Andrew Frendber of Grassflat, president to succeed A.O. Summerville of Patton; G.F. Dukeman of Winburne, as secretary of the company; and W.M. Hoover of Winburne is superintendent.