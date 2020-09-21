10 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 2010
During the past few months, the Clearfield Area School District has made some significant technology upgrades to improve the quality of its education. This summer, the district upgraded its network infrastructure and performance by installing fiber optic cables to most of its buildings, increasing its Internet bandwidth speed by more than three times to 20 megabytes a second, and increasing its bandwidth between buildings to 10 gigabytes per second, according to Brian Norwood, director of technology for CASD.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 2000
She remembered reading a newspaper story about the Titanic sinking in icy Atlantic waters when she was 12. She couldn’t sleep that night, thinking of the passengers floating in the water. She remembered riding the passenger train from Grampian to work at the Kupfer Cut Glass Factory in Clearfield when she was 16. Vibrant at 100 years old, Vinnie Wise of Curwensville said she used to remember better, but a short visit proves she still has a lot stored in her memory. Families and friends are gathering today at the Curwensville Civic Center to celebrate her memories from the past 100 years.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1970
A group of young interns for the North Central Economic Development District recently made a study of Clearfield County — and came up with some candid and unflattering conclusions. They noted that while the county may have its scenic spots to attract the tourist trade, it also has its junk car graveyards, deteriorating houses, illegal trash dumps and polluted streams. In their survey they discovered 9,472 abandoned junk cars, 314 deteriorating and abandoned houses and 125 illegal trash dumps.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1945
A joint committee consisting of members of the Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Schools Boards is now studying housing conditions within the schools under their jurisdiction in an effort to resolve any problems existing there. The appointment of this three-man committee — Lewis Beard, David Yocum and Walter Kennard — was made last week at the regular monthly meeting of the Clearfield Borough School Board.