10 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 2010
The Clearfield County Fair’s revenues are up. but it is still too early to tell how much profit the fair made this year, according to Greg Hallstrom, fair manager. Hallstrom said he believes the fair’s profits will eventually show that they are higher this year but said they still don’t have all the final expenses calculated to know for sure.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 2000
Scholarships and a presentation focusing on the arts were the bills of fare at last night’s 11th annual Founder’s Day awards celebration hosted by Clearfield Education Foundation, Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, at Clearfield Middle School. As a prelude to the celebration, alumni scholarship recipients and guests were invited to a social hour at Arrowhead Restaurant to meet guest speaker Dr. John Edward Hasse, curator of American Music at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1970
The Clearfield County Association of Elected Officials will hold its annual fall convention this Friday starting at 10 a.m. in the main courtroom at the Courthouse. More than 200 delegates are expected to attend, Walter C. Haversack, association president, reported this morning. The only speaker listed for the day-long program will be Rep. Austin M. Harrier of LeContes Mills, who will speak in the morning.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1945
Miss Maude R. Bernard of New England will be the guest speaker at the People’s Gospel Tabernacle, 112 North Third St., Clearfield, on Sunday night, Sept. 23. The song service will start at 7:30. The public is invited.