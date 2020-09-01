10 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 2010
Sylvan Grove Methodist Church is hosting a homecoming service Sunday at 2:30 p m to celebrate 140 years since the signing of the deed for the church property from John and Wealthy Hoover. This years speaker will be Rev. Christine Freeman-Frank from Mount Zion and O’Shanter United Methodist churches. Special music will be provided by The Taylor Sisters — Velma Francisko, Ruby Etzel and Darlene Sones and Clifford Johnston, who will play the antique pump organ.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 2000
Auditions will be held in the multi-purpose room at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre building on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6:30 –8:30 p.m. for “Night Watch,” the Clearfield Community Theatre production which runs Nov. 10-12 and 16-18. The production will be directed by Gwen Crandell and the cast calls for five men and four women. No experience is necessary and new faces are always welcome.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 1970
Some 80 members and guests of the Clearfield Area High School Class of 1930 gathered recently to celebrate the 40th reunion of the class. “Bridging the Generation Gap” was the theme. The event began with a luncheon in The Captain’s Table restaurant. Door prizes were won by Mr. and Mrs. George Sayers and Mr. and Mrs. Lester Mann. Immediately following lunch, the group took a bus tour of the new residential and industrial areas of Clearfield, toured the County Vocational Technical School, visited the Clearfield Community Swimming Pool and the Trinity United Methodist Church and took a short ride over Interstate 80.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 1945
On Sunday night, special evangelistic service at The Gospel Tabernacle at 7:30. Rev. Jack Bain will deliver the sermon with special music and singing by Rev. Bain’s staff. Also a saxophone solo by Robert Hison.