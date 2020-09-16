10 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 2010
On Tuesday, the annual Harmony Grange Fair will begin at the same site at which it began Oct 8-9, 1954. It was held in Harmony Grange No. 1201 Hall at Westover RD, located along Ridge Road across from the Harmony School complex. That first fair was held with all exhibits, including the animals and a small Ferris wheel, in the grange hall that had recently been constructed.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 2000
The sounds of fiddles playing and guitars strumming will fill the numerous nooks and crannies at Bilger’s Rocks on Sunday as the Fall Country and Bluegrass Festival gets under way. Crafters and flea marketers will offer treasures for bargain hunters beginning at 11 a.m. The bands, including Gateway Ramblers and Cool Mountain Strings, will start at 1 p.m. Adventurous rock explorers, or anyone who develops hunger pangs while enjoying the festival, may visit the concession stand from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1970
Apparent low bids totaling $2,857,354 for construction of a new elementary school and an addition to the junior senior high school at Curwensville were received last night by the Central Clearfield County Joint School Authority. The bids subject to final review and approval by the state Department of Public Instruction are about 12 percent below the architect’s estimate of $3.2 million.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1945
In keeping with the opening of the new school term, the Coalport Rotary Club on Tuesday evening of last week listened to an instructional and ably presented address by Dr. A. Pauline Sanders, Chief of the Bureau of Home Economics, Department of Public Instruction, Harrisburg.