10 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 2010
The Clearfield County Historical Society is planning the annual Bloody Knox Fall Festival that will be held Oct. 10 from 1-4 p.m. at the log cabin site at Kellytown. Everyone is invited to tour the cabin, help make apple cider, churn butter, cook apple butter, prepare sauerkraut and make corn brooms and pumpkin decorations.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 2000
“Everything is falling into place,” said Harmony Grange Fair manager Howard Harkleroad speaking of preparations for the 47th edition of the fair, which begins Tuesday and continues through Sept. 23. This year’s theme, “Harmony Area — A Grrreat Place to Live,” took its cue from the future planning process currently being worked on by representatives from each of the four municipalities that make up Harmony Area School District.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1970
While efforts to stem pollution of the West Branch from Bakerton to Curwensville and even farther downstream have commanded the spotlight since mid-June, the State Department of Mines and Mineral Industries has quietly been at work on two tributaries in a move toward eventual cleanup of the river. Both projects involve pinpointing sources of acid mine drainage and eliminating them by means of diversion ditches around abandoned strip mine highways, rechanneling of disturbed streams, seals of deep mines and possibly some treatment procedures. The Operation Scarlift projects are being financed through Project 500 conservation funds. One project, involving the Alder Run watershed in Cooper, Graham and Morris townships, has been under way since August 1969. The second project, involving the Muddy Run watershed in Cambria County. Gulich and Bigler townships, was started this past summer.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1945
After completing 18 months service in the Mediterranean Theatre of War, Charles E. Williams, S. K. 3/c, the son of Mr. and Mrs. R.A. Williams, spent a 15-day leave at his home on North Third Street, Clearfield, and has returned to Norfolk, Va., for further assignment.