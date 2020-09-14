10 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 2010
The Clearfield County Commissioners voted to apply for a $2 million grant to place a cellulosic biomass ethanol research center in Curwensville at their meeting yesterday. The county had received a $2 million Redevelopment Capital Assistance grant from the state to assist Swann Biomass to place a similar facility in Clearfield near Sapp Bros Truck Stop but that project fell through. A new ownership group has been formed under the company name of Helios Scientific LLC and would now like to place the facility in Curwensville, Commissioner Joan Robinson McMillen said. The commissioners are applying to the state to allow the county to transfer the RCAP grant from Swann Biomass to Helios Scientific LLC. McMillen said the company has several sites under consideration in Curwensville but a final decision has not yet been made
20 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 2000
Whether by bus or private car, seniors from Coalport to Karthaus made their way to Mountz Memorial Park in Janesville yesterday to enjoy the annual Senior Citizens Day. The pavilion was filled to capacity and extra tables were set up nearby to hold the overflowing crowds who wanted to enjoy the spaghetti dinner provided by the Mountz Memorial Park Board, the Janesville Civic Association, the Gulich Township supervisors and state Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1970
Curwensville Borough Council last night voted to buy a new American LaFrance pumper, awarded a bid for 900 feet of fire hose to the same company and named James J. Loddo to fill the vacant post of building inspector to highlight a three-hour meeting. Meanwhile, Ed Pannacci, chairman of the police committee, announced that a committee meeting will be held Thursday for the purpose of interviewing the three top applicants for the vacancy on the police force.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1945
With additional “hard-to-get” items being added daily to the shelves of the “Country Store” President Phil Rhinehart and members of the Lions Club are rapidly completing arrangements or their most ambitious civic project, “Auction Night at the Country Store,” to be sponsored by the organization at the No. 1 Fire House next Saturday evening, Sept. 22. at 8 p.m. This “dream” store which regrettably is to have a one night stand that has everything from soap, chips, to men’s shorts.