10 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 2010
The Chamber of Commerce of Clearfield will be holding its 17th annual banquet and awards ceremony on Oct. 7 at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. Not only are all Clearfield Chamber of Commerce members and employees invited, but the public is encouraged to attend to socialize and help recognize and honor local businesses and individuals.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 2000
The Osceola Mills Community Historical Foundation is sponsoring the first ever Osceola Mills Community Spirit Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Most of the attractions will be located on a portion of Lingle Street and the alleyway surrounding the Brisbin House. Vendors and community groups will have various products and food stands set up in the core area, however the event may spread beyond depending on community participation.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1970
Miss Mary Sommerville, librarian, today expressed her appreciation for the support area residents gave to weekend programs at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library. The first showing in the second series of films being given for elementary school children was attended by over 100 young people. Interested persons are asked to mark the date of the next film, Oct. 3, on their calendar.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1945
Do you love good music? A feast of Gospel singing is in store for you at Whispering Pines, Allport, on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The men’s Chorus of the First Methodist Church, Lewistown, accompanied by Herman Strickland, a colored soloist will present a full program of religious music in the afternoon and will give a song before the evening Church service.