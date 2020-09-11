10 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 2010
Windy Hill Village of Philipsburg held a dedication of its new Serenity Garden. Chad Evans, executive director of Windy Hill Village, thanked everyone involved with the project, which included Windy Hill residents, donors, Gilliland Landscaping and Construction, and workers who helped build the garden Residents can now enjoy the scenery on nice days that Evans said can be used for time, reflection and prayer. People involved in the project include Dawn Garrity, Pastor Marty Bullis, Resident Council President Lenore Hughes and Mira Meyer, Maintenance Support Director Tim Allison, Holly Kithcart, James Gilliland, Bill Moore, Jim Miller and Evans.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 2000
Irvin Park, Curwensville, visitors can expect to see a new pavilion, seating for the band shell, a wider walk way and a new basketball court in the near future if all goes as planned. Jessica Sheets of The EADS Group, an engineering, architecture and design firm from Altoona, was on hand at last night’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting to report her grant exploration progress for improvement at the park. A public participation hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the borough building before next month’s council meeting to gather community feedback regarding the proposed park additions. The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 9.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1970
The September meeting of the Woman’s Club of Clearfield was arranged by the Art Committee and featured Mrs. Edward Harley in a demonstration of the art of decoupage. With this method, the foundation of a picture is made of wood, which may be prepared in smooth, rough, light, or dark finishes. A picture is then placed upon the wood.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1945
A party was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Woodel on Aug. 30 in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Harry K. Woodel’s sixth wedding anniversary.