10 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 2010
The Fourth Annual Big Rig Show and Expo at the Clearfield Driving Park kicked off last night with Light the Night Parade and continues today with registration at 8 a.m., a truck show and judging at noon, trucker games at 1 p.m. and the Make-A-Wish Convoy at 3 p.m. The USA-EAST sanctioned truck pulling competition begins at 7 p.m. There will also be live music and food vendors present throughout the day. Admission to the expo is free, but there is a charge of $12 for adults $6 for children younger than 8 to attend the truck pull.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 2000
A picnic for the Republicans attracted many Philipsburg area residents to Cold Stream Dam yesterday. The purpose? To educate the uninformed, reinstate lost sheep, and lure the uninitiated to the Grand Old Party. Speakers included state Rep. Lynn Herman, R-77, Philipsburg, and chairman of the Centre County Republican party and the former state Sen. J. Doyle Corman, father of current state Sen. Jake Corman, R-34, Bellefonte.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1970
The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department met last night and announced today is the final day to sign up for the trip to tour the New York City Fire Department. The trip is Sept. 20 and is priced at $14. Those men planning to attend are reminded to bring their lunch. Breakfast and dinner will be purchased.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1945
Mr. and Mrs, D. J. Graham returned home after spending three weeks with their daughter, and son-in-law. Lieutenant and Mrs. L. B. Bower of Fort Knox, Kentucky. They also visited Mrs. Graham’s brother, Robert Boyle and family of Dayton, Ohio.