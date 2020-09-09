10 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 2010
Clearfield Borough Council is considering installing a storm water system around the tennis courts at the Clearfield Driving Park to prevent further water damage At last night’s committee meetings, the Public Works Committee voted unanimously to recommend the borough install the drainage system if necessary. According to Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott, the borough had the courts resurfaced four or five years ago, but they are now are being damaged by storm water runoff and likely need to have a drainage system installed to prevent further damage.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 2000
Glendale Area Crimewatch will hold its regular meeting at the Irvona Borough Building on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. According to Delores Ginter, president of the crimewatch committee, the meeting is being held in Irvona for the purpose of promoting awareness of the program and to ask residents who are interested in keeping their community safe to take part in the program.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1970
A total of 158 persons were registered at three special voter registration periods last night in outlying areas of the county. The registrations at Mahaffey, Chester Hill and Glen Richey had 104 signing as Democrats, 42 as Republicans and two as No Party. The two major parties were pulled even in Chester Hill where 28 Democrats and 28 Republicans were registered. Glen Richey showed 50 Democrats and 5 Republicans while the count at Mahaffey was 26 Democrats, eight Republicans and two No Party.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1945
Pauline Wall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Truman Wall, has returned to her home in Dayton, Ohio, after visiting for some time at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Flynn of Grampian.