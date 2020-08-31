10 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 2010
The Clearfield Revitalization Corp continued to stimulate change and improve its image in downtown Clearfield by providing a second round of Design Challenge Grants for Storefront and Facade Improvements for the fall season. Five applications were submitted for consideration by the CRC’s Design Committee, and all of the applications were able to receive funding. These projects will have a noticeable, positive impact throughout in the downtown Main Street district.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 2000
Wildfires have ravaged more than 1.6 million acres in central and western states this year, but several Clearfield County Forestry workers have pitched in to help stop the blazes. Assistant District Forester Wayne Wynick, of Clearfield, and DCNR employees Bob Muir of Cherry Tree and Ed Brown of Shiloh were among a group of Pennsylvanians who traveled to Montana Aug. 10 to fight the catastrophic forest fires.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1970
According to the U.S. Bureau of the Census, complete preliminary 1970 census figures released Monday for Pennsylvania list Clearfield County with a population of 73,178 –down 8,356 from the 1960 figure of 81,534.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1945
W.S. Graham of Morris Township was announced as president of the Clearfield County branch of the Pennsylvania State Educational Association, while D.A. Yingling of Clearfield, was reelected to the presidency of the Clearfield County Teachers’ Institute at the business meeting of the 79th Institute held yesterday, the final day of the two day conference.