10 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 2011
Participants of the One World, Many Stories summer reading program have been recording extraordinary reading numbers all summer. Throughout the months of June and July, School Age A, School Age B, and Young Adult members have read a combined 36,923 minutes and Read-to-Me and Adult participants have read a combined 102,512 books.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 2001
The annual Bud George Day Picnic will be held on Aug. 16 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Janesville Dam/Mountz Park in Janesville. Guest speakers will include state auditor general and 2002 gubernatorial candidate Robert P. Casey Jr. and Rep. George, D-74 of Houtzdale.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1971
Two plays will be presented at the St. John Studio Theatre in Clearfield this week. “The Staring Match” and “The Diary of Adam and Eve” will be given at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the theatre in the basement of St. John Lutheran Church. Both plays are under the direction of Fred Gearhart. Tickets are available in the church office free of charge.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1946
All plans here have been completed, according to Dorothy V. Kuhn, Home Economics Extension Representative, and Assistant County Agent C. F. Hackman, Jr., for participation by 33 boys and girls from Clearfield County in the State 4-H Club Week Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week at the Pennsylvania State College. The Clearfield County group will go by bus and arrive on the campus in time for registration which will be at 1 p.m. Monday.