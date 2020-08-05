10 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 2010
The annual Ruffner family reunion will be held Aug. 14 at the Rowles Hunting Camp on McGeorge Road. Guests are asked to bring a covered dish and an item for the auction.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 2000
The fourth annual Ramey Days sponsored by Ramey Fire Co. and the fire company’s ladies auxiliary will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers have been working for months to get everything organized, and this year promises more than ever. There will be something for everyone: food, games, dance vendors, crafts, car show and much more.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1970
The Curwensville Area School Board has cleared the way for construction of a new elementary building and an addition to the high school and set Sept. 17 as a bid opening date. A resolution was passed by the board last night which directs the Central Clearfield County Joint School Authority to proceed with the bidding, financing and construction of the estimated $3 million-plus complex. The Authority is the financial agent of the school district.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1945
After defeating a motion to postpone its decision for two weeks, Clearfield Borough Council in regular session last night voted to purchase Miller parking meters from the C.K. Koontz Equipment Co., of Pittsburgh for installation on the streets designated in the ordinance passed past May. Although the successful bid of $75 per meter plus $3 for installation was higher than the prices asked for meters offered by other concerns, the property committee recommended this machine, its chairman, Ray Litz told his fellow members of council.