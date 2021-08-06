10 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 2011
The U.S. Department of Agriculture named Dave Hallstrom the special ambassador of the Clearfield County Fair. The Department of Agriculture selects one contributor to each fair for this honor.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 2001
A recent meeting of the Houtzdale Rails to Trails group was held at the Smoke Run railroad station near Jones Salvage in Smoke Run. Members learned that the station was originally used in Philadelphia and then moved into Smoke Run in the 1890s. The original ticket counter is still intact and other evidence of the station’s history could be seen.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1971
The fourth annual picnic will be held tomorrow on the picnic grounds of the St. John The Baptist Orthodox Greek Catholic Church behind the Carpathian Club in Hawk Run. National foods, prepared by women of the church, will be served throughout the day. Playground equipment has been installed for the children. Various types of games and amusements will provide picnic attractions throughout the afternoon and evening. A band will play for dancing from 6-9 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1946
Because of the steep grade at the top of the hill, East Locust Street between Cemetery Road and Fourth Street has been selected as the official course for Clearfield’s first Soap Box Derby to be sponsored Labor Day by the Junior Board of Trade. This announcement was made today by Bill Gilbert, general chairman of the derby, following the approval of the area for this purpose by the borough council Monday evening.