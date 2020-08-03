10 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 2010
At yesterday’s meeting of the Grampian Borough-Penn Township Municipal Authority the board discussed its delinquent customer list, according to Maureen Johnston, the authority’s bookkeeper. Authority members authorized shutting off water service for customers who have delinquent accounts because they failed to pay their monthly fees.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 2000
The Hobby Garden Club’s 41st annual flower show will be held from 2-8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Best Western Motor Inn, Clearfield. Club members, and nonmembers are invited to participate by making entries and visiting the show. Entries should be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 to be judged. Those dropped off after noon will be exhibited but not judged.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1970
A crowd of more than 30,000 people — 6,000 over last year’s Tuesday gate, made the second day of the Clearfield County Fair a rousing success. More than 5,000 persons packed the grandstand and bleachers last night to watch the devil-may-care exploits of the Jack Kochman Thrill Show. A fireworks display followed.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1945
John H. Woods, director, today announced a meeting of the Clearfield County branch of the Susquehanna River System Flood Control Association in Court Room No. 1 of the Court House Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. Adoption of by-laws, election of officers and other important business have been scheduled. The public is urged to attend.