10 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 2010
The Clearfield County Commissioners approved an agreement to allow an electronic payment system to continue to be located at the Clearfield County Jail, at its work session yesterday. According to warden Sam Lombardo, the kiosk is located in the jail lobby and acts like an ATM machine to expedite the payment of fines and costs so inmates can be released. The kiosks are located in most jails across the country and family members and friends can pay fines remotely via another kiosk or through the Internet, Lombardo said. The agreement is with Altoona Digital Solutions/Inmate Telephone Inc.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 2000
State Secretary of Agriculture Sam Hayes yesterday delivered a symbolic check representing more than $800,000 in drought crop relief funds already paid to county farmers. He presented it to area farm families.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1970
One of the largest crowds in years braved a soaking rain last night to turn out for the Firemen’s Parade, which officially kicked off the 1970 Clearfield County Fair. Officials estimated nearly 35,000 people jammed Clearfield streets and filled the Driving Park Grandstand as 125 units paraded by. The parade, which was a little more than two hours long, included nearly 70 colorful marching units from all parts of the state.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1945
With 1945 fair crowds doubling the attendance for corresponding days during the 1942 exposition, a crowd estimated at between six and seven thousand persons attended “Farmer’s Day” at the Clearfield County Fair yesterday.