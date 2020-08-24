10 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 2010
More than 20 residents gathered yesterday afternoon in Philipsburg for a town hall-style meeting with U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-5 of Howard. The top concerns on people’s minds were jobs, the national deficit and health care in the Moshannon Valley. Thompson is running for reelection to represent the 5th Congressional District.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 2000
A long time ago, the story goes, a man gathered his family and began to build an ark and assemble the animals, all with a higher purpose in mind. In Lanse, members of a local church have gathered together to build their own ark, again with another purpose. This boat won’t float. In fact, it’s not really a boat, but the centerpiece of the Ark Park, a new playground constructed by members of the Lanse Evangelical Free Church.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1970
It’s open. The Keystone Shortway, that is. The final two sections in the 313-mile cross-state expressway were cleared of barriers this morning and traffic literally poured through. Workmen from the Clearfield County Maintenance Office at Hyde, under the direction of Harold Michaels, opened the eastbound lane from Route 235 near DuBois to Route 153 at Elliot State Park at 8:15 a.m. And at 8:10 a.m. cars and trucks were waiting at the Otocsin Interchange ramp at Elliot Park moved onto the new road to continue westbound traps. In the first three minutes, 43 vehicles, half of them large trucks, moved down the westbound lane. One family, bound for their home in California from New York City, had been waiting two hours for the eight-mile section to open.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1945
A delightful birthday party was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Smeal in Wallaceton on August 22, in honor of the 14th birthday of their foster daughter, Emma Jane, who was the recipient of many lovely gifts. Luncheon was served by Mrs. Smeal, after which the guests departed, wishing Emma Jane “many more happy returns of the day.”