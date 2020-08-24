10 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 2010
The Clearfield Area School District Feasibility Study Committee discussed grade configurations and their implications for students and the district’s facilities at its meeting last night. Clearfield Elementary School Principal James Quick said the administration looked at the data on grade pairings and said there is no “best” grade configuration. Because of this, he said the administration came to the conclusion that it is comfortable with its current configuration of kindergarten through grade four, grades five through eight, and nine through 12, and recommended it shouldn’t be changed just for the sake of changing.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 2000
The 15th annual Clearfield Crop Walk will be held Sept. 24 on the Rails to Trails in Clearfield. The Clearfield group will meet up with the Curwensville Crop Walk at the former Adventure Park property, midway on the trails. An added feature to this year’s walk is a mini-concert by Heaven Bound, a local Christian group that opened for Jars of Clay at the 1998 Clearfield County Fair. They will be playing in the Walter Hopkins & Co.parking lot prior to the 2 p.m. start at Clearfield True Value. The goal for this year’s Clearfield Crop Walk is set at an obtainable $13,000.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 1970
A big day dawns for Pennsylvania at 8 a. m. tomorrow when the last two sections of the 313-mile Interstate Route 80 are opened to traffic. The openings will be without fanfare in Clearfield, Clinton and Union counties. Leonard P. Moore, deputy district engineer for the State Transportation Department’s District 2 Office at Clearfield, said that highway crews will begin removing barriers at 8 a.m. and should be finished by 9 a.m.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 1945
A meeting of interest to pulpwood producers and others who are doing woods work will be held by the Clearfield County Agricultural Extension at the farm of Earl W. Smeal of West Decatur, R.D. Tuesday evening, August 28, at 7 o’clock. Frank Murphey, Forestry Extension Specialist of the Pennsylvania State College, will be present to demonstrate the filing of the crosscut saw and the fitting of other woodlot tools.