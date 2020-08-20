10 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 2010
The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission announces the Web site for the North Central Greenways, www.ncentralgreenways.com. It was designed as a tool to assist with the implementation of greenways and trails in the North Central Pennsylvania region. It serves as a one-stop shop for organizations, advocates, and municipalities in the North Central Region.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 2000
For decades, the three bells housed in the tower of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in Irvona have rung out to call the faithful to worship, to announce the death of a parishioner, or to remind people of the need to heed the call to repentance and salvation. Recently, four bells were added to join in calling people to prayer. Cast in bronze in a foundry in the Ural Mountains of Russia in November of last year, the bells were shipped to Pittsburgh, then brought to Irvona in time for the New Year and hung in the tower at the church lawn. The tower was constructed by Allen Figula of Irvona, vice president of the parish council, and will eventually have a roof built over it to match the roof over the entrance to the church.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1970
Miss Joann Harzinski of Curwensville, the Clearfield County Volunteer Firemen’s Association entry, copped additional honors Friday evening when she was crowned queen of the Central District Volunteer Firemen’s Association convention held at Lewistown. She was crowned by Miss Beverly Eiswier of Snyder County.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1945
Daily Vacation Bible School at the C & M A Church closes with program by the scholars Friday at 7:30 p.m. Miss Beatrice Wood, the leader of the school, has a fine program planned, with parts by the different classes. The public is invited to attend.