10 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 2010
On Oct. 9, the Friends of Black Moshannon and Black Moshannon State Park will host the third annual Cranberry Festival. Food and craft vendors are needed. Events include bog walks, pumpkin painting, candle-dipping, cranberry drop, hayrides, and children’s activities.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 2000
Senior Chief Petty Officer David C. Loase was promoted to master chief fire control technician on July 1. The rank of master chief (E-9) is the highest enlisted rank with the armed forces. Master Chief Loase is one of two master chief fire control technicians in the Coast Guard. With the promotion came a transfer to training center in Yorktown where he will serve as the subject matter expert for the Coast Guard fire control rating. He is a 1979 graduate of Moshannon Valley. He joined the Coast Guard in November 1979. He is the son of Charles and Virginia Loase of Brisbin.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1970
The long controversial question of whether to sell the Driving Park was aired at a two hour meeting last night involving the four groups most concerned with its status — Clearfield Borough Council, the Park Authority, the Clearfield Area School Board and the Firemen’s Fair Board — without any definite decisions being reached. It was the first time that the four groups had met together on the long-standing controversy since the public meeting held in the high school auditorium three years ago. Since there was little chance for over-the-table exchange of thoughts at that meeting, last night’s session thus was actually a first in the sense of an open discussion between those who are involved by law in making any decision on the question.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1945
The community of Philipsburg took honors at the closing session of the 53rd Annual Convention of the Central District Volunteer Firemen’s Association on Saturday afternoon when it was named the convention city of 1946 and one of its volunteer firemen, John Gowland, was elected president of the group, succeeding Edward A. Clark of Clearfield.