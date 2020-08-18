10 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 2010
The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors voted to approve Curwensville Borough’s request to join the Clearfield Borough-Lawrence Township Joint Appeals Board. Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough use a joint appeals board to handle property owners’ appeals of inspectors’ decisions regarding the Uniform Construction Code or the Property Maintenance Code, and Curwensville Borough has requested to become a member as well. The supervisors approved the request 3-0 and it now will go before Clearfield Borough Council at its meeting tonight.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 2000
Ten years ago, the Brisbin House in Osceola Mills seemed doomed to go the way of so many older buildings — being felled by gravity or the wrecking ball, but Osceola Mills residents didn’t let that happen. The Brisbin House restoration is a true community success story made possible by lots of local dollars, sweat and tears. Recently residents banded together again to restore the majestic front porch of this old Lingle Street beauty. The Osceola Mills Community Historical Foundation, which acts as caretaker to the building that is owned by the Gorman Peters American Legion Post, is turning back to the community for help with its next project, a new furnace.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1970
Children from six Head Start centers spent a day at the Clearfield County Fair and a group from the Morrisdale Center recently made a trip to Bland’s Park at Tyrone. At the fair, the children were guests of the James E. Strates Shows and were treated to snow cones by the Clearfield Lions Club.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1945
Becky Dugan celebrated her first birthday at her home on Filbert Street, Curwensville, Saturday, Aug. 11, with a birthday party. Fourteen of her little friends gathered for the occasion. After playing games, refreshments were served.