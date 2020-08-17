10 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 2010
Wild Well Control Inc. of Houston, Texas, is permanently locating a response team in Clearfield to deal with gas well emergencies, announced the Clearfield County Commissioners at a press conference yesterday. The response team will be based at a 3,600-square-foot hangar at the ClearfieldLawrence Township Airport and will begin moving in Sept. 1. The team will also have an office in an adjacent building, said Richard Shaffer, manager of the airport. Three employees will be based at the airport full-time, and additional personnel will be brought in on an as-needed basis, said John Sobel, chairman of the commissioners. He said the team will provide training on an ongoing basis to local emergency responders.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 2000
Greg Lingle is the new Clearfield borough manager after a 6-3 vote at last night’s borough council meeting. Born and raised in Clearfield, Mr. Lingle is happy to be back home. “It’s like a homecoming for me,” Mr. Lingle said. “I have always wanted to move back home, and when my wife came here, she really took to Clearfield because we both like the small-town atmosphere.” Mr. Lingle left in 1972 to join the Air Force, and when he applied for the job, he was living in Hampton, Va. The Lingles will live on West Side near his parents.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1970
The State Criminal Justice Planning Board announced yesterday that it has awarded crime fighting funds to 24 applicants in the state. The board approved $2,743 for communications at Philipsburg and $3,709 for a radio system at Bellefonte, Milesburg Borough and Spring Township. So far this year, $2.8 million in grants has been awarded, the board said. Last year local, state and county law enforcement agencies received $1.3 million.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1945
Calling on Industry and Labor and Community leaders to join with the War Manpower Commission in a voluntary plan to speed reconversion and full employment in the Clearfield area, Mr. Thomas S. Beahan, Manager, today acted to lift all manpower controls in the area in accordance with notification from Paul C. Lewis, Regional Director of the War Manpower Commission.