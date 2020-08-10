10 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 2010
Curwensville Lake Authority dealt with a number of items of business at yesterday’s meeting. The authority reminded visitors the $2 per vehicle entrance fee to the Curwensville Lake Recreation Area is in effect 24 hours a day. Kathie Lansberry, operations manager, said there seems to be some confusion among visitors so she has posted a sign at the booth at the gate advising visitors they are required to pay to get in.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 2000
Once again it is time for the annual Coalport First United Methodist Church Big Basketball Bounce. This year the bounce is going to benefit Jenny Crowely, 14, of Ashville, a lung transplant patient. The bounce will take place Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Leyo’s parking lot, at the Coalport First United Methodist Church and at Slovokosky gas station.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1970
Directors of the Clearfield County Vocational Technical School discussed a variety of topics ranging from the new building to student enrollment and a milk supplier’s contract, awarded bus and insurance bids and approved appointment of a food coordinator and head cook at their August meeting in the new school at Kerr Addition last night. In the three-hour session lasting until 11 p.m., the board also approved tentative plans for group and service club tours of the new building and an open house program to be held in October.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1945
Although he could give no figures as to the weight of waste paper collected Saturday by Boy Scouts in Clearfield Borough, Clyde N. Bartley, Scout activities chairman, said the boys had “a pretty good day.” “We had our railroad car loaded clear to the roof,” he added, but explained that this did not mean a capacity load because “some of it was light stuff.”