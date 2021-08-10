10 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 2011
The renovation project at Curwensville Area Schools is continuing and last night the Curwensville Area School Board, at its voting work session, authorized change orders to two of the district’s three schools. With a 7-0 vote, the board approved a resolution approving alterations and additions to the contract for the Curwensville Area Elementary and high school wings. Each of the project’s five contractors had revisions to general construction, heating and ventilation, plumbing, electrical and asbestos abatement.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 2001
Community support for the YMCA continues in Clearfield and the opportunities offered by the facility also continue to grow. At a Friends of the YMCA luncheon yesterday, Alan Walker, president of the fund campaign, said once again the Y has reached its goal of $25,000. Mr. Walker and Don Herres, executive director, said the support for the facility benefits the community as a whole.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1971
Mayor Clifford A. Johnston charged today the Philipsburg Borough Council has created “first” and “second” class citizens in the borough by the passage over his vein of a new bicycle ordinance. The ordinance prohibits riding bicycles on sidewalks in the borough except by children under 12 years of age in a purely residential part of the borough. The only purely residential parts of the borough are Curtis Park, Phillips Heights, and South Ninth Street, the Mayor declared in a statement to The Progress.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1946
Officials of the Curwensville firemen’s drill team received word over the weekend that the local unit had won first prize in the parade at Sykesville, Friday, Aug. 2. The judges apologized for the error made in the announcing of the winners and enclosed a check for first-prize money. The drill team is one of the few firemen’s units from this area competing in a parade at Ford City tonight.