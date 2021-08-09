10 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 2011
The Houtzdale American Legion Freeburg Post No. 591 Ladies Auxiliary met recently, with President Gerri Jacobson presiding and 10 members present. The auxiliary year is from August to July 31. The newly elected officers for the coming year are President Rosemary Shannon, First Vice President Billie Watson, Second Vice President Carolyn DeLattre, Secretary Shirley Johnson, Treasurer Sharon Hawkins, Chaplain Betty Kenney, Sergeant at Arms Ruby Lloyd, and Historian and Membership Chairwoman Hilda M. Hutchinson.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 2001
It might be a hot, nearly rainless summer, but gardeners were able to enter nearly 80 exhibits for judging at Thursday’s 42nd annual flower show organized by the Hobby Garden Club. “We are so pleased with the entries,” said Connie Howe, who with Bob Watson chaired the event this year. The duo had worried that this year’s dry, hot weather conditions would have ruined the annual show, which is held at the Best Western in Clearfield. Although hot, hazy, humid and rainless, the show must go on. And it did. Connie Shaffer of DuBois judged the entries, which were entered in categories following this year’s theme “Charities in our Community.” The theme was chosen as a way to support the different human service agencies in the region. While entries in some categories were down, there were plenty of flowers to judge, especially when it came to the gladiolus stems that covered an 8-foot long table.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1971
The Clearfield County Vocational Technical School Board approved four new instructors and two others on a tentative basis, set up some new rules for operation of the school and once more delayed action on a budget for the 1971-72 school year at its meeting last night. The board also approved bids totaling $11,753 for equipment and supplies.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1946
Clearfield tennis players will have the use of three improved courts at the Driving Park starting Monday, according to Bob Miller, Y physical director, under whose leadership the Junior Leaders Corps have helped to improve the courts. The courts have been put into shape, sparked by the efforts of the leaders Corps, and starting Monday, the courts will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to dark daily. An attendant will be on hand throughout the day, and players who use the courts have been asked to abide by the court rules.