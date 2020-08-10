10 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 2010
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District has achieved Adequate Yearly Progress for the 2009-10 school year. The achievement was announced last night during the school board of directors committee meeting by Superintendent Dr. Stephen Benson. Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Committee Chairwoman Becky Timchak introduced Jeff Baker who broke down the numbers for the board, focusing on Philipsburg Elementary School.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 2000
A crowd estimated at between 600 and 700 people assembled yesterday at Mountz Memorial Community Park in Smithmill for the 16th annual “Bud George Day” celebration and picnic. Clearfield County Democratic Committee Chairman Dave Wulderk was in charge, and the event was under collaboration of the Moshannon Valley and the Southern Clearfield County Democratic clubs.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1970
Clearfield County political leaders will host two senators this week at campaign fundraising activities. U.S. Senator Hugh Scott will be the speaker at the annual corn boil sponsored by the Moshannon Valley Republican Club tomorrow in the American Legion Park at Houtzdale. Dinner will be served from 5-7:30 p. m. Tickets at 25 cents each can be purchased from club members and precinct chairmen or at the park. State Senator Ernest P. Kline, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, will speak at the corn boil and wiener roast in Fink’s Park at New Millport Saturday. Precinct chairmen are selling tickets for $1 each.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1945
A practical invention appealing to home builders patented by two Clearfield men promises to be the basis for a local industry when materials and machinery for its manufacture become available. The invention, an air-heating fireplace, was patented by Edvard T. Kelly, Esq., and Guy F. Fenton on Oct. 6, 1942, but only handful of local people knew about it until the fireplace was exhibited in Exposition Hall at the 1945 Clearfield Fair. Because of the fact that materials were not available for its manufacture, Kelley and Fenton did not advertise their invention. The invention takes advantage of the fact that the space around the walls of a fireplace may be used as passageways for indirectly heating currents of air.