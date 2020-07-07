10 Years Ago
July 9, 2010
The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority is gearing up for its fall electronics collection. At last night’s meeting, the board opened a bid from Eco International to handle the items at the collection. The board approved the bid on the condition that it meets all the requirements.
20 Years Ago
July 9, 2000
Thousands of fair-goers from near and far spent quality time yesterday at the High Country Arts and Crafts Fair at Elliott State Park, making it one of the largest crowds in the fair’s 12-year history. The Nittany Highland Pipers from State College entertained with the sounds of bagpipes, first presenting a program in one area of the park and later marching throughout it playing more tunes from bonny Scotland. Organizer Howard Wise said 155 crafters were at the fair this year.
50 Years Ago
July 9, 1970
A street dance will be held here Saturday evening under the sponsorship of the Moshannon Valley Assembly No. 131. Order of the Rainbow for Girls. The dance will be held on the tennis courts at the senior high school from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Music will be provided by the Third Stone. Tickets may be purchased at the dance for $1. Proceeds of the dance will be used to help establish the Coffee House, a new community club being established for teenagers.
75 Years Ago
July 9, 1945
S/Sgt. and Mrs. Howard E. Brown and daughter, Cheryl Suzanne, arrived here from Pyote, Texas to visit with their respective parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Brown of 314 Nichols St. and Mr. and Mrs. R.P. Curley of 132 Nichols St. Sgt. Brown is an instructor in the B-29 training school at the Army Air Field in Pyote.