10 Years Ago
July 8, 2010
Three Grampian girls with big hearts and a desire to help others held a bake sale yesterday with a goal of aiding soldiers serving overseas. Alea Vogel, 10, and her friend Sarah McDowell, 9, both students at the Curwensville Area School District, wanted to do something in honor of two of Alea’s friends who are members of the U S. military forces and currently serving the country. The two decided to host a bake sale and recruited Sarah’s sister Meghan, 12, to help them organize and carry out their plan.
20 Years Ago
July 8, 2000
Memories anyone? Another honor, another memory awaits a special couple, and a treat is in store for those who watch on Monday night, July 31, as the Civilian Conservation Corps float passes for the first time in history in the Clearfield County Fair Parade. Lou and Helen Adams of Penfield, the King and Queen of CCC, an honor afforded them at a national convention in Connecticut, will ride with some other former CC members and their memories on a float with a mini forest setting of woodsy greenery reminiscent of the ‘30s when the CCC “boys” cut brush and built roads, dams and parks for a nation deep in an economic depression.
50 Years Ago
July 8, 1970
Free summer concerts will be presented by the Philipsburg Area Community Chorus during the next three weeks, President Albert Horvath announced today. Thomas J. Kunkle directs the 80-voice chorus. Rehearsals are held Monday evenings in the senior high school. New members are invited.
75 Years Ago
July 8, 1945
Mrs. Hughes’ Class of the West Side United Methodist Church held their June meeting at the home of Miss Wilda Merry on Clearfield Street. Nine members and the teacher were present. Entertainment for the evening was furnished by Genevieve Rich and at the close of the evening refreshments were served by the hostess.