10 Years Ago
July 8, 2011
Tom Henry Farm, Clearfield, is sponsoring the Old Town Sportsmen’s Association second annual crow hunt tomorrow. Awards include first place (most crows), NEF pump 12-gauge shotgun. Black Syn stock three in chamber; second place (heaviest crow), $50 Guns and Shooting Supplies R US gift card; third place (longest crow), $25 Guns and Shooting Supplies R US gift card. The hunt cost is $5. Weigh-in times will be from 6-8 p.m. at Old Town Sportsmen’s Club. Signups are from 3-8 p.m. at the club.
20 Years Ago
July 8, 2001
June 7 and 8 proved to be far more than ordinary days for two employees of Cen-Clear Child Services. Tom McDermott and Tom Flango were treated to President Bush bringing forth a message on the importance of fathers in the lives of their children. The conference was held in Washington, D.C. and was attended by men and women from many states across the nation. Pennsylvania was well represented. The focus was on the enhancement of programs designed to increase the awareness of fatherhood issues.
50 Years Ago
July 8, 1971
Mayor Joseph A. Miele has proclaimed next week as Clean-up, Paint-up, fix-up week here in conjunction with the Curwensville Days celebration July 16-18. Curwensville Days is an old-fashioned community event inaugurated two years ago by the Curwensville Area Jaycees with participation by other community clubs and organizations.
75 Years Ago
July 8, 1946
Rev. and Mrs. Guy Lathrop will present a one-hour gospel program in original verse and song at the Bells Landing Baptist church on Tuesday evening, July 9, at 7:45 p.m. and at the Curwensville Baptist Church Wednesday evening at 8 o’clock. Mrs. Lathrop is a trained opera singer, composer, and pianist. Rev. Lathrop is a poet, author, lecturer and an ex-Army chaplain.