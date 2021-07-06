10 Years Ago
July 7, 2011
Members of the Philipsburg Amateur Radio Association have been busy preparing for what will be the third annual special event amateur radio station at Philipsburg Heritage Days Wednesday through July 16. The special event amateur radio station will operate from a vendor-style booth on Front Street in Philipsburg. PARA members are licensed amateur radio operators who have passed a written test administered by volunteers on behalf of the Federal Communications Commission. A special event station is a temporary amateur radio license with its own unique call sign and is issued for a unique purpose, such as to commemorate the Philipsburg Heritage Days celebration. Only licensed amateur radio operators are eligible to apply for a special event station license.
20 Years Ago
July 7, 2001
It was approximately five years ago when a group of retired individuals from Philipsburg and the surrounding communities got together to brainstorm how to clean up the Cold Stream Watershed. Years of deep and surface mining took its toll on the waterway, in which thrived all types of aquatic life, including native trout, at one time. But things are now changing thanks to that group of dedicated individuals. With a two-pronged approach to revitalizing the Cold Stream Watershed, the Woodduck Chapter of Trout Unlimited is protecting the healthy portion of the stream and restoring sections impacted by acid mine drainage to a level suitable for a trout-stocked fishery.
50 Years Ago
July 7, 1971
Even if you don’t agree with them, you have to admire their courage and stamina, and most of all their faith in an unseen traveling companion. Motorists on Rockton Mountain this morning must have thought their eyes were deceiving them. Amidst the hustle and bustle of cars, buses and trucks complete with fumes and all the rest of the pollutants, came an Amish family, plodding along in their horse and wagon. They weren’t out joyriding. The Eli Gerber family had left Hardy, Ark., last June, wintered in Ohio and were now en route to Snyder County where Mrs. Gerber has relatives.
75 Years Ago
July 7, 1946
The County 4-H Pig Club members learned the fine art of judging hogs at a judging contest held Tuesday evening at the Lynn Pentz farm near Hepburnia. All Hepburnia and Mt. Joy 4-H Pig Club members were present with Harold McFadden, local club leader for Hepburnia; Dieh Shifter and Merlin Hess, club leaders for Mt. Joy; and several of the parents.