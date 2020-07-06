10 Years Ago
July 7, 2010
William “Keno” Beezer was presented the Chairman’s Special Award by Chairman Jim Pollock at last night’s Philipsburg Heritage Days Awards Ceremony for his contributions to the community as the executive director for the Moshannon Valley YMCA since its inception in 1973. Philipsburg-Osceola Softball Coach Jim Gonder was also honored with the award, along with his 2010 Girls Softball team.
20 Years Ago
July 7, 2000
In a tribute to their athletic prowess, the Philipsburg Heritage Days Committee has named Jon Condo and the Lady Mounties softball team as marshals for the Grand Parade on July 15. The Lady Mounties won the Western Regionals for the first time this year and went to the PIAA finals to compete for the t state title. Jon Condo was the state heavyweight wrestling champ this year and also was all-state football and all-state baseball, and well as being on the National Honor Society.
50 Years Ago
July 7, 1970
Philipsburg Borough Council last night awarded a $141,673.36 contract for the construction of a 4,000-foot intercepter sewer line. The interceptor sewer, which is to be built in conjunction with the Department of Forests and Waters flood control project, will connect sewer lines in Philipsburg, South Philipsburg and Chester Hill as well as some properties in Rush and Decatur townships. Hoy Pipeline Construction Co. of Lock Haven was awarded the contract for the project which includes two lift stations.
75 Years Ago
July 7, 1945
Members of the Clearfield Kiwanis Club were delightfully entertained at their regular weekly meeting Tuesday by the firm of Kindig and Stewart, local magicians. Treating the membership to the inner sanctum of the realm of mystic, Kindig and Stewart gave those attending something to think about. Their performance was well received and enthusiastically applauded. Lester Smeal, president, was in charge of the meeting, while Ray Schucker had charge of the entertainment.