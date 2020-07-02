10 Years Ago
July 4, 2010
PA CleanWays — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, in partnership with the Centre County Solid Waste Authority and Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority, has released its report on illegal dumps in Clearfield County. The survey of the county identified 112 illegal dumpsites con taming an estimated 324 25 tons of trash The survey found that 30 of the 51 municipalities in the county have illegal dumping activity.
20 Years Ago
July 4, 2000
Interactive Play, a free recreational and social program for children, will begin Tuesday in Clearfield and DuBois. This program, which began in 1991, is sponsored by the Clearfield County Society for Handicapped/Disabled Citizens. It is for children ages 3 and up. Children with and without disabilities are welcome. In Clearfield, Interactive Play will be held at Upper Witmer Park from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Tuesday to Aug. 10.
50 Years Ago
July 4, 1970
Today is Independence Day and on that date 100 years ago the cornerstone was laid for the Oak Hill Lutheran Church. The church, inactive since its merger in 1962 with the Karthaus and Keewaydin Lutheran churches, is now used only for special events, an occasional wedding or funeral and each Memorial Day for services honoring the dead buried in the country churchyard which surrounds the white frame house of worship. The Oak Hill church, renovated 18 years ago and featuring a colonial design with a blue and white interior color scheme, is leased by Shepherd of the Hills to the Oak Hill Cemetery Association, of which Robert Heichel is president. The service each Memorial Day takes on something of a homecoming atmosphere as relatives and friends gather from this and outlying states to pay their respects.
75 Years Ago
July 4, 1945
Pvt. Richard C. Schultz returned on Thursday to Camp Meade, Md., after spending two weeks with his sister, Mrs. Francis Williams of Curwensville, and with his sister-in-law, Mrs. Harold Schultz, and her family in Clearfield.