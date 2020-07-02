10 Years Ago
July 3, 2010
If it is time for a parade in Osceola Mills, then it must be time for Mike Danko, 83, to go to work. It has been more than 50 years since Danko judged his first parade in Osceola Mills, and he has been doing it ever since. He judges the bands, floats, and baton and twirling units.
20 Years Ago
July 3, 2000
“Thanks Bill, you are truly missed.” Those were the sentiments of dozens of friends, family and Little League supporters who honored one of the founders of Clearfield Little League, Bill Garman, Saturday afternoon. A pavilion in Mr. Garman’s memory was dedicated during a ceremony at the Little League field during the annual Bill Garman Tournament. Mr. Garman was involved in all levels of baseball in Clearfield, from coaching the first all-star team to scorekeeper at the high school to his involvement at the Legion level.
50 Years Ago
July 3, 1970
Fire Department officials in Osceola Mills today expressed confidence that despite threatening weather, the parade scheduled tomorrow in conjunction with the 48th annual Firemen’s Fair will go on as planned. The parade is the highlight of the annual week-long celebration of the Columbia Fire Co. Prizes of $25 each were awarded last night to Mrs. Nick Cimino of Osceola Mills and Lois Phillips of Ashland. Two prizes of $25 each will be awarded again tonight.
75 Years Ago
July 3, 1945
The Post Office will observe the following hours and service on July 4, 1945: Stamp, general delivery, register and parcel post windows open 9 to 10 a.m. All mail dispatched at regular time — except no late mail to Penfield. All dispatches close at 5 p.m. No rural or foot carrier deliveries. Special delivery service will be maintained.