10 Years Ago
July 29, 2011
The parade of international workers began the Alliance Women Ministries rally yesterday afternoon at Mahaffey Camp and Conference Center. Many were dressed in clothing of the country they represented. Each stopped to relate the problems they face and give prayer requests after marching through the main tabernacle. The theme was “Fresh Aroma” and mistress of ceremonies Ethel Fennick announced the new project for next year when the goal of $350,000 is sought for nationally training workers and other needs. Guest speakers were Karen Conkle and her twin daughters, Becky McCabe and Rachel Clason.
20 Years Ago
July 29, 2001
“Eventually, all the mine acid drainage sites will clean themselves up. Trouble is, eventually might mean half a million years,” said George “Cappy” Hill yesterday as he led a tour around the Chiller Seeps, part of the Cold Stream Watershed being cleaned up by the Woodduck Chapter of Trout Unlimited. In an effort to help speed up that process, the state announced yesterday two new grants for the project.
50 Years Ago
July 29, 1971
A goal of more than $100,000 will be the aim of this fall’s Clearfield Area United Fund campaign. Board president William R. Owens said today the goal will be $100,792 and the fund has accepted a new member agency.
75 Years Ago
July 29, 1946
Mrs. Annie Flood of Clearfield R.D. had as her houseguests last week, Mrs. C. Ed Owings and Miss Orrie Ardary of Tampa, Fla.; Mrs. C. D. Love of Louisville, Kentucky; Mr. and Mrs. C. C. Straw of Atlanta, Ga. Mrs. Owings, Miss Ardary, Mrs. Love and Mrs. Straw are the daughters of the late Zene L. Ardary. While in Clearfield the group also visited their cousins, Mr. and Mrs. A.B. Graham of Clearfield, R.D.; Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ardary of Curwensville, and the Misses Gertrude and Elia Ardary of Clearfield. They were guests at the Ardary reunion which was held July 21 at Parker Dam.