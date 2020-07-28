10 Years Ago
July 29, 2010
Curwensville Lake Authority, at yesterday’s meeting, made plans to host a beach party next month The beach party will he held Aug. 28 beginning at 3 p.m. at the beach at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area There will be a number of contests and activities including hula hooping, sand castle building, watermelon rugby and volleyball. Prizes will be awarded. There will also be refreshments, raffles and music by Bob E. Day beginning at 7 p.m.
20 Years Ago
July 29, 2000
Progressland will say bonjour and bienvenue to a group of French Boy Scouts, including several former scouts who visited here 10 years ago and will return next month as troop leaders. The co-ed group of 15, which will arrive Aug. 9 and leave Aug. 29, will be much smaller than the hundreds of scouts who camped near Frenchville a decade ago, said visit organizer Greg Clarke of Clearfield, a volunteer for the Bucktail Council’s Susquehanna District. During their trip, the scouts have two requests of Progressland: to stay with area residents over the weekend of Aug. 25-27 and be invited to fairs, festivals and other celebrations, Mr. Clarke said.
50 Years Ago
July 29, 1970
The Rev. Dr. Earl N. Rowe of Camp Hill, former pastor of the West Side United Methodist Church of Clearfield, will be the guest speaker at the Union Vesper Service at the County Fair Sunday evening, it was announced today by the Clearfield Fair Board and the Clearfield Ministerial Association. The service, an annual feature of the Fair for many years, will be held at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Grandstand. All activities at the Driving Park will be halted during the service.
75 Years Ago
July 29, 1945
Sgt. John Homer Anderson of the U.S. Marine Corps, just back from the Pacific visited last week at the Children’s Home in Clearfield and relatives in Curwensville. Sgt. Anderson returned to his home in Philadelphia on Friday and will report soon to North Carolina for assignment.