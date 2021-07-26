10 Years Ago
July 28, 2011
There are horseback trail rides for Mahaffey Camp visitors this week at the Hutton Farm facility six miles from Mahaffey. The stable manager is Kitt Wattenphul. Helmets are provided by Mahaffey Camp. The horses are very gentle. There is a Belgian, some quarter horses and mixed breeds. Riding on Tuesday were Ken and Lori Hahn and children Gabby and Naomi; Justin Egbert and Karli Chamberlin. Trail rides will be available after Mahaffey Camp closes.
20 Years Ago
July 28, 2001
Family and friends of the late Francis and Jane Swales met for the third family reunion on July 14 at the Bill Rowles home on Morrison Road, Clearfield, with 37 in attendance. There was a Chinese auction, and those celebrating June birthdays received gifts. George Simcox was awarded the packed grocery basket. Plan now to attend next year’s gathering, planned for May 26 at Curwensville Lake. Details will be announced nearer the chosen date.
50 Years Ago
July 28, 1971
Twenty-four men and one woman have applied for jobs as camel riders or ostrich drivers in the Gene Holter Movieland Animal show at the Clearfield County Fair next Tuesday night, the Fair Board announced. The ostrich and camel races will be two of the features of the Holter show in front of the grandstand.
75 Years Ago
July 28, 1946
The first post-war Mahaffey Camp Meeting this week, sponsored each year by the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in the spacious Susquehanna Park near Mahaffey, is proving to be one of the most successful of all those held during the past 50 years.