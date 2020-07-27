10 Years Ago
July 28, 2010
Clearfield County emergency responders are getting a nigh teen upgrade as the Clearfield County Commissioners, at their meeting yesterday, purchased 95 mobile data terminals to be placed in emergency response vehicles in the county. The county awarded the bid to Motorola at a price of $394,677. The data terminals are being paid for by a federal Assistance to Firefighters grant. The data terminals will primarily be placed in EMA and fire department vehicles, but police departments will get some terminals as well for use in fire and accident incidents and investigations, said Joseph Mitchell, deputy director of logistics and technology for Clearfield County Emergency Management.
20 Years Ago
July 28, 2000
Gerald Mancuso was presented with the Citizen of the Year Award by Houtzdale Days Committee Chairman Paul Clancy last night following the opening services for the annual celebration. Mr. Mancuso was honored for his many years of service to the Houtzdale area.
50 Years Ago
July 28, 1970
Much needed repair work on the Clearfield Dam got under way yesterday afternoon. Heavy equipment was moved in to move supporting fill against the deteriorating structure and members of the borough crew, assisted by Youth Corps workers, are making temporary repairs to the breastworks. Council President William F. Anderson said the work hopefully will be completed by the weekend and should enhance the general appearance of the river.
75 Years Ago
July 28, 1945
Residents from Clearfield and vicinity who enjoy hearing excellent music and at the same time lending their support to one of Clearfield’s finest and deserving organizations, will have an opportunity to do this tomorrow afternoon by attending the American Legion Band concert at Parker Dam. The concert, the first outdoor one given by the band this summer, will begin promptly at 2:30 p.m. and will consist of a program of varied selections to suit every musical taste. The band will again be under the capable direction of Allen Rockwell.