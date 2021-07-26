10 Years Ago
July 27, 2011
The 9-11 Memorial Committee continues to add groups and individuals to its upcoming commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The committee is planning a number of events on Sept. 11 including programs at the Clearfield County Courthouse Square where a memorial stone will be dedicated, a parade through downtown Clearfield and another service at the Grove Stage in the Clearfield Driving Park. Chairman Marven Smith reported that the Clearfield High School Bison Band has confirmed it will participate in the parade but they still don’t know if the middle school band will be able to participate.
20 Years Ago
July 27, 2001
The Houtzdale Days Committee honored a local man with the 2001 Community Spirit Award last night. Committee member Margaret Grove presents the award to Dave Fiabold. Mr. Rabold will show that spirit this evening when he leads a patriotic singalong at the American Legion at 7:30 p.m.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1971
Community residents at a public meeting called last night by the Osceola Development Fund trustees voted to close out the fund’s 12-year-old account and turn the nearly $1,800 bank balance over to the Clear-Centre Recreation Commission to help pay for the new swimming pool. Secretary Andrew Tocimak presided over last night’s meeting. Other trustees for the fund are Earl K. Thomas, George Mandell and Alex Kost.
75 Years Ago
July 27, 1946
Adding a youthful touch to the four-day program of harness races at the Clearfield County Fair next week will be the three comely Clearfield misses, who will act as the official capacity marshals. The three are Charlotte Dixon, Sylvia Stewart, and Murrley Kay Boyce. Acting as a race marshal at a county fair will be a new experience for both Charlotte and Sylvia but to Murley Kay it will not be an innovation. She received her first taste of the thrill of performing before the crowd-packed grandstand during the 1945 fair when she assisted with the marshalling of one of the races.