10 Years Ago
July 2, 2010
It’s time once again for the annual High Country Arts & Crafts Fair. It will be held July 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at S.B. Elliott State Park. This is the 22nd year for this event. The Clearfield Elks operates the majority of the food concessions at this event, which includes barbeque chicken, hot sausage and meatball sandwiches, hot dogs, pierogies, pies and cold drinks. The chicken barbecue dinners are $7 each and advance sale tickets are available from the Clearfield Elks Lodge.
20 Years Ago
July 2, 2000
The Borough of Osceola Mills shines like a new penny, and with good reason. Its residents have been spiffing up for the Columbia Fire Company’s 78th Annual Independence Day Celebration, which kicked off yesterday with vesper services. Events will continue throughout the week, with the annual parade scheduled for 11 a.m. July 4. Held in the Osceola Mills Fire Hall, the vesper services included an invocation by the Rev. Glen Eason of the United Presbyterian Church, a message from the Rev. Bill Walker of St. Laurence Episcopal Church and a benediction by the Rev. James Evilsizor of Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.
50 Years Ago
July 2, 1970
The Bradford Township Supervisors met with members of the Woodland Lions Club last night in an effort to iron out difficulties concerning the operation of the Woodland Community Pond. Frank Wisor, chairman of the supervisors, said everything possible is being done and last night’s meeting was to review what regulations must be complied with under the Department of Health’s order. He noted that with warm weather “the kids are getting anxious and we would like very much to see the pond opened for public use if this is possible.”
75 Years Ago
July 2, 1945
An enjoyable dinner party was held at Dekins Park on Thursday, June 28, in honor of Pfc. Robert C. Lilienthal, the son of Miss Arlene Lilienthal of Daisy Street.