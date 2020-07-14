10 Years Ago
July 17, 2010
Engineer Todd Banks reported at Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting that the borough’s $3 million project to replace storm sewers at various locations in the borough has been advertised for bids and construction will likely begin in September. He said there are still 35 easements the borough needs to have signed by property owners for the project and they will likely have a meeting for residents to come and have them signed.
20 Years Ago
July 17, 2000
Curwensville Area High School Golden Tide Football team will start the 2000-01 season under the direction of Andy Evanko as interim head football coach due to the board’s acceptance of Alan Nichol’s resignation as head football coach at the regular session last night. Alan Nichol has completed two of the three years of his contract as driver education instructor and head football coach at Curwensville Area High School. Mr. Barrett said Mr. Nichol is returning to the Punxsutawney Area School District as the athletic department director. Mr. Evanko has served the Golden Tide Football team as assistant coach under Lyle Domico and Mr. Nichol for 15 years. He will serve as interim coach for one year. He will then be evaluated, according to Mr. Barrett.
50 Years Ago
July 17, 1970
Everyone is invited to Houtzdale next week. That was the standing invitation offered here as this community prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its incorporation next week. Mayor Richard G. Greenawalt, Borough Council and townspeople who have been developing plans for the centennial will roll out the red carpet to visitors during the week-long event. The celebration starts Sunday night with an all-faiths church service in the football stadium and ends next Saturday with the Clearfield County Firemen’s Convention. Rides, games, concessions, dances and other events will be featured each day of the week.
75 Years Ago
July 17, 1945
Bids for the parking meters to be placed along the main streets of Clearfield Borough, and demonstrations by two of the companies submitting bids, were presented at the regular meeting of Clearfield Borough Council last evening. Representatives from the M.H. Rhodes Company of New Britain, Conn., and the C.K. Kuntz Equipment Company of Pittsburgh, were present at the session and demonstrated to the councilmen the parking meters manufactured by their respective companies as well as submitting sample meters for study by the property committee.